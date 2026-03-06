Rain, risk, road construction and more local headlines

🚨Car hits store: One person was injured and taken to the hospital after a car crashed into Flowerama at the corner of E. Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road. Police said that the employee sustained minor injuries, and were alert and talking when the Kettering Fire Department took them to the hospital.

👷🏽Riverside road work: Roadway construction in a bustling area of Riverside is set to begin this summer. As we learn in Aimee Hancock’s story, a project to upgrade roadway infrastructure on Harshman Road, at the Beatrice Drive and Valley Pike intersections, will begin on June 1, city officials announced.

🚧Traffic/construction news: Our own Greg Lynch is now composing a special story weekly on local construction projects and traffic changes. We wanted to make sure you get it before the workweek begins, so we will post it to our website on Sunday afternoons at 2pm. Please keep an eye out for it, because it could save you commute time during the week. I will also include a link to it in my Monday morning newsletter, in case you miss it on Sunday.

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to also have my Morning Briefing newsletter sent do your inbox in the morning? Click here to do so.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

LOCAL NEWS

• Vandalia schools enters agreement with Dayton-based developer for sale of former Murlin Heights site

• Riverside taps local advisor, former Washington Twp. administrator as interim manager

• Ohio AG’s handling of Kettering Health probe contrasts with Columbus Zoo case

LIFE

• Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails temporarily closes

• Amish Cook: Circling wings and sacred memories: honoring a life well lived

• When menopause isn’t a choice, but a countdown

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Death Row inmate, arrested 40 years ago for murdering Dayton family, dies in prison

• Dayton mother sentenced to 5 years in connection to children’s torture

SPORTS

• Sports on TV 3/6: Miami travels to Athens with perfect season on the line on ESPN2

• Dayton basketball: Flyers seek 15th straight Senior Night victory Friday vs. VCU

• Archdeacon: Afro beats, Coney Island dogs and inside dominance

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: Israeli strikes pound Iran and Lebanon as US warns attacks will intensify

• Ohio lawmakers splinter as House defeats war powers resolution on Iran

• Savannah Guthrie makes offscreen visit to ‘Today’ show, first since her mother went missing

LOCAL ART: Art exhibitions in Dayton to see in March — and why you should

Looking for something free, fun, local and artistic? If so, we have great news for you! As Hannah Kasper writes, “March brings a fresh wave of exhibitions to Dayton’s galleries and nonprofit art spaces, from intimate solo shows to expansive members’ showcases. Across the city, artists are exploring themes of loss, place, renewal and self-determination.” Hannah then goes on to list exhibitions and receptions that are free and open to the public.