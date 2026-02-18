TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Wednesday, Feb. 18

🏬 New community center? We have learned that a developer wants to open a community space at 4825 Salem Ave. in Trotwood. That space is located in the Salem Plaza, and you can read more about this in Aimee Hancock’s story.

🏀 Still undefeated! After last night, Miami of Ohio now has 26 wins and 0 losses! The RedHawks beat UMass 86-77, and they are the last unbeaten team in Division I.

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to have this newsletter sent do your inbox in the morning? Click here to do so.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

***

LOCAL NEWS

• Election 2026: Contested races on Montgomery County May primary ballots

• Local reps propose increased penalties for striking, harassing crossing guards

• Haitians not alone: Noem has cancelled TPS for 1M people from 13 countries

LIFE

• What is Ash Wednesday? The meaning behind the tradition and the start of Lent

• Local arts roundup: Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart’s insightful conversation at Schuster Center; Kettering Children’s Choir up for $10K award

• Dayton-area breweries among winners of inaugural Ohio Beer Awards

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• 17-year-old girl dead after SUV crashes during high-speed pursuit in Darke County

• Dayton man sentenced after pleading guilty to lesser charge in dog attack

SPORTS

• Boys basketball: Trotwood tuned up for tournament as top seed in D-III

• Dayton basketball: How to watch Flyers matchup at George Mason

• Southwest district switching to ‘super draw’ format in Divisions I, II

NATION & WORLD

• Billionaire Les Wexner to be deposed in congressional probe of Epstein files

• Ukrainian and Russian envoys hold a second day of US-brokered talks in Geneva

• Rescuers push through winter storm to 6 survivors of a California avalanche. 9 others are missing

TIMELESS DAYTON: Farmhouse was home to just three families in 185 years

Here is a story definitely worth your time on a Wednesday morning, or whenever you get around to reading it. Jessica Graue takes us on a trip through time, talking to the owners of a historic Centerville home. If you have passed the home before, and wondered about it’s history, you are in luck!