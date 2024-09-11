Newsletter: Why Moeller Brew Barn closed in Troy & other local food news🍴

We started off with the stuffed cerignola olives that was served with a calabrian aioli. The filling in the olives had a little kick, but it was well balanced.

For our main shared plates, we ordered the New York strip, grilled eggplant planks and the chicken salmoriglio. The New York strip was by far our favorite! If you’ve been to Roost before, the salsa rosa from the bread dip is incorporated in this dish.

Make sure you order a side of piadinis (Italian tortillas) to use to eat your shared plates in a taco-like way.

This was not my first time experiencing a tapas-style restaurant. My favorite restaurant in Chicago, Quartino Ristorante, has Italian small plates.

Chef Dana Downs said she decided to make this pivot for several reasons including the change in economic climate.

“Fine dining is not dead, but it’s difficult,” Downs said. “We just don’t want to be a celebration place. We want to be a place you can come all the time.”

Haymarket Deli & Sweets to open in Spring 2025

Before opening the SOCA food truck in 2020 with his brother, Shafton Greene and his wife, LaShawn, had the idea to open a deli. That idea will finally come into fruition in spring 2025 when they open Haymarket Deli & Sweets in the Wright Dunbar neighborhood.

Dillin Corp. is investing about $3 million into the “Cornerstone” project, which consists of renovating a couple of side-by-side vacant buildings on the 1100 block of West Third Street, less than 100 yards west of W. Social.

Haymarket Deli & Sweets will be located in one of the spaces.

Customers can expect sandwiches such as a meatball, Cuban, Reuben or turkey. Having fresh ingredients is something that’s important to the couple. They have plans to cook their own turkey breast and slice it themselves instead of using pre-packaged products. The deli will also have a variety of vegan options, in addition to cakes, soups, salads, boba tea and ice cream.

Haymarket Deli & Sweets is joining several other businesses with plans to open on West Third Street including XO Burger Vibez + Cocktails, Saoko Tea and Wine Bar and Wright Dunbar Cigar Shoppe & Lounge.

Moeller Brew Barn closes in Troy

After five years in downtown Troy, Moeller Brew Barn has closed its doors.

“Unfortunately, we were just not able to do enough business to keep things going,” said owner Nick Moeller. “Our sales had dipped and that had been going on for over the course of the last year and we just weren’t able to recover.”

The brewery had planned to close after business on Saturday, but due to lack of employees its last day of operation was Friday.

The Troy brewery was Moeller Brew Barn’s second location. The brewery opened its flagship location in Maria Stein, south of Celina in Mercer County, in May 2015. The Maria Stein location remains open, as well as the downtown Dayton brewery.

The Dayton brewery is located across the street from right field at Day Air Ballpark. Moeller said the brewery has had a good summer with the Dayton Dragons in town and hopes the momentum will continue in the fall and winter months.

The Silos food hall adds final vendor

The Silos, a new food hall and beer garden expected to open in the fall near 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton, has announced its final food vendor.

Indigo, a concept by Ordinarie Fare, will feature a variety of items including seasonal farm-to-table salads, grain bowls, West-Coast inspired burritos and a line of herbal “elixirs.”

The menu is entirely gluten-free and designed to ground the body with plant-forward food.

“I opened Ordinarie Fare in 2020, aiming to provide better gluten-free and plant-forward options to Dayton,” said owner Katie Mathews. “Over the last four years, we have grown our community and served our food via pop-ups, a meal delivery service, a brick-and-mortar, and a food truck. To settle into a space at the Silos as Indigo feels like a coming together of the highest and best of every iteration of our business.”

With the announcement of Indigo, The Silos has reached 100% vendor capacity. Indigo will join The Burger Bistro by Cece’s Kitchen, KungFu BBQ and Nood Bar by Chef Dane at the food hall.

Quick Bites

🍺 Longstanding Riverside bar to close this weekend: Clancy’s Tavern will permanently close its doors on Saturday.

🍔 Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens in Englewood: The fast-casual restaurant is located at 910 S. Main St. where Bolts Sports Cafe previously stood.

🧋 Yumi Boba Tea to open its third location in Dayton region: The bubble tea shop is opening on Saturday at The Greene in the former space of Wick Therapy Candle near Panera Bread. READ MORE

🍕 Jet’s Pizza to give away free pizza: All five locations in the Dayton region are giving customers a free slice of Detroit-style pizza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Locals are invited to sip and snack their way through Dayton’s Oregon District with the return of its signature tasting event.

Taste of the Oregon will feature snack-size portions of signature dishes from restaurants on Fifth Street. It’s set for noon-6 p.m. Saturday.

“This event is important for the Oregon District because it showcases all of the amazing food we have to offer, and gives people, the foodies, a destination hot spot,” said Dane Shipp, owner of CULTURE. “This is my first year being involved, so I’m really excited to be part of it.”

There is free admission to this event, but guests must purchase $1 tickets to exchange for food and drinks. DORA beverages will be available for purchase at participating vendors. Last year, tastings were between three and eight tickets.

Organizers hope guests will try multiple items from different restaurants to find new favorites in the Oregon District.

