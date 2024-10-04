Morning Briefing: Friday, Oct. 4, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

‘The nurse practitioner will see you now’: Local patients being seen by increased number of non-physicians

As the U.S. faces a growing shortage of physicians, more patients locally are being seen by non-physicians, or advanced practice providers like nurse practitioners and physician assistants, as they step in to fill in gaps in care.

• Physician shortage: The U.S. will face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036.

• Cause for the shortage: Fewer physicians are going into primary care. At the same time, the U.S. population is increasing and growing older as people continue to live longer.

• Requirements: The state of Ohio requires advanced practice providers to work in collaboration with a physician. Collaborating physicians can work with multiple practitioners while they provide additional oversight and input.

• What can advanced practice providers do? They are trained and licensed to provide medical services, such as diagnosing and providing treatment, prescribing medication and performing physical exams.

• What can’t they do? There are few things that nurse practitioners can’t do, such as order a patient’s diabetic shoes or sign a death certificate.

• By the numbers: Nurse practitioners and physician assistants now account for a quarter of health care visits. Among all patients with at least one visit in 2019, 41.9% had one or more nurse practitioner or physician assistant visits.

Your roundup of Halloween and fall activities

Whether it’s haunted houses, pumpkin picking, hayrides or season-inspired treats, we have a guide for you.

• Where to get pumpkins in the Dayton region.

• Here is a guide to several hayrides in the Dayton area.

• Guide to 2024 haunted attractions in the region.

• The season for pumpkin- and apple-inspired treats is here, and several establishments across the Dayton region have some unique items to tempt fall treat-seekers.

• Kings Island will be scaring visitors on select nights through Nov. 2. Here’s what to expect at Halloween Haunt this year.

• Kings Island offers Tricks-and-Treats as part of family Halloween celebration.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Power has been restored to most after tens of thousands of people lost service when the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought damaging winds to the Miami Valley Friday.

• Tip of the day: There’s no shortage of ways to prepare chicken wings, but fans who like their game day grub to have a little kick can try this recipe.

• Big move of the day: Li Industries, Inc. has been awarded $55.2 million from the federal government for its electric automobile batteries program, creating 120 jobs in Kettering.

• Election 2024: The deadline to register to vote is Monday, and early voting begins Tuesday.

• Person to know today: Joe Madison. The late, award-winning radio host, activist and Dayton native will have a local street honorably designated as “Joe Madison Way” in his memory.

• Quote of the day: “It is with great sadness that we have to inform the community that, effective immediately, Englewood Fun Center is closing our doors after 17 years. We want to say thank you to all that made memories with us over the years.” — Englewood Fun Center post on the facility’s Facebook page. Find out more here.

• Happening today: Dayton’s monthly First Friday is celebrating the beginning of fall with special deals and events taking place across downtown.

• Make a difference: The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center needs items for dogs.

• Thing to do: 10 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region.

• Photo of the day: Monica Applegarth gets a hug from Jim Hatcher at Charleston Falls Preserve. Applegarth donated a kidney to Hatcher, and she is now training to run the NYC Marathon. Read more about this Community Gem.