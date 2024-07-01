BreakingNews
Best of Dayton: Our closest races as the final week of voting begins

1 hour ago
We’re in our final week of Best of Dayton voting, and there are many races that are going to come right down to the wire.

Voting is open through Friday, and you can vote once per day per subcategory.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

Here’s a look at our closest races, so make sure your voice is heard and you head to vote today.

• Best Aesthetic Services

• Best Annual Festival

• Best Attorney

• Best Attraction

• Best Car Wash/Detailing

• Best Coffee Shop

• Best Concert Venue

• Best Family Restaurant

• Best Florist

• Best Hair Salon

• Best Insurance Agent

• Best Massage Therapists

• Best Nachos

• Best Place for Craft Beer

• Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

• Best Tattoo Shop

CLICK HERE TO VOTE in this year’s contest

Our timeline

• Voting: June 17-July 5

• Winners announced: Aug. 9

• Special section publishes in the Dayton Daily News: Aug. 11

View all the winners from 2023:

