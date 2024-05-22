Best of Dayton: What restaurants and bars do you love? Nominate your favorites in these categories

• CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

In our Food, Dining and Drinking category, we have some of our biggest annual debates, from best pizza to best bakery to best wings and more.

Look through these subcategories and head to the ballot to make your nominations. How many nominations a place receives determines whether it becomes a finalist.

• Best Appetizers

• Best Bakery

• Best Bar/Lounge

• Best Bartender

• Best BBQ

• Best Breakfast

• Best Brewery/Distillery

• Best Brunch

• Best Buffet

• Best Caterer

• Best Chicken Sandwich

• Best Chinese Food

• Best Chocolates

• Best Coffee Shop

• Best Desserts

• Best Diner

• Best Donut Shop

• Best Ethnic Grocery

• Best Family Restaurant

• Best Farmers Market

• Best Fine Dining

• Best Food Truck

• Best French Fries

• Best Gay Bar

• Best Grocery Store

• Best Hamburger

• Best Happy Hour

• Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

• Best Hot Dog Stand

• Best Ice Cream

• Best Indian Food

• Best Italian Food

• Best Japanese Food/Sushi

• Best Mexican Food

• Best Middle Eastern Food

• Best Nachos

• Best Natural Food Store

• Best Neighborhood Bar

• Best Patio Dining

• Best Pizza

• Best Place for Craft Beer

• Best Place to Buy Meats

• Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

• Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner

• Best Seafood

• Best Sports Bar

• Best Square-Cut Pizza

• Best Steakhouse

• Best Tacos

• Best Winery

• Best Wings

So help us out!

• CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE in this year’s contest

Our timeline

• Nominations: May 13-24

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: June 17-July 5

• Winners announced: Aug. 9

• Special section publishes in the Dayton Daily News: Aug. 11

View all the winners from 2023: