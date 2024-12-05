Gem City Living | ‘Six Triple Eight’ premieres and other things to do in Dayton this weekend🎬

Credit: Bob Mahoney/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy of Netflix Credit: Bob Mahoney/Perry Well Films 2/Courtesy of Netflix

Additional screenings will be hosted by 6888 Kitchen Incubator (Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.) and Wilberforce University (Dec. 14 at 4 p.m.).

Earley, a Wilberforce alumna, served on a variety of boards, including Dayton Art Institute, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Power and Light, Dayton Metro Housing Authority, the American Red Cross, and Sinclair Community College. Read more about the film and her legacy.

This week’s newsletter also spotlights upcoming holiday shows, budget-friendly family holiday activities to do with the kids, and our December calendar of events.

This week's newsletter also spotlights upcoming holiday shows, budget-friendly family holiday activities to do with the kids, and our December calendar of events.

😊Around Town: 10 things to do in Dayton this weekend

Credit: AP Credit: AP

In addition to the passion and pyrotechnics of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, there are multiple holiday concerts to enjoy this weekend along with a chance to support downtown businesses during First Friday. Here is our list of notable things to do in Dayton.

🎄Around Town: Events in the Dayton region throughout December

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

From Holly Days at the Dayton Arcade featuring more than 50 vendors to a variety of community, music and outdoor activities, December will keep you booked and busy. Check out our list of notable events across the region.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Gem City Family: 4 Dayton-area holiday things to do with the kids that are budget-friendly

Seeing Christmas movies at Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre or attending one of the Dayton Metro Library’s free holiday programs are just a few ways to enjoy the holidays with your kids without breaking the bank. Here are other tips to consider.

🎭Stage Notes: Adults-only ‘Frosty Night’ promises naughty holiday fun and other arts news

Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE Credit: HUMAN RACE THEATRE

Frosty the Snowman is up to no good at the North Pole in Mark Brown’s “A Frosty Night,” which has its world premiere at the Human Race Theatre Company beginning Dec. 11. Read more about this adult comedy as well as Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s back-by-popular-demand “Littlest Angel” and Sinclair Community College’s children’s holiday musical “Twas.”

🎶Music: Yearlong Dayton Karaoke Idol culminates with Top 10 finale at Eudora Brewing

The Dayton Karaoke Idol finale will take place Dec. 7 at Eudora Brewing Company. The grand prize is $1000 and a year’s worth of paid gigs singing with Limelight Entertainment through 2025. Read more about the competition.

🏡Around Town: 11 stops on this year’s South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes in Middletown

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

This weekend’s South Main Candlelight Tour of Homes in Middletown will include seven homes, two churches, The Windamere/Oglesby Barnitz Bank and Sorg Opera House. You can also enjoy free trolley rides, entertainment and a wassail stop. Read more about this biennial event.

🎶Music: Continuing to support Hurricane Helene victims: Springfield event planned for weekend

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Rich Carey’s band This Day and the Champion City Trio will take part in “From Springfield with Love” on Dec. 7 at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. in Springfield. Admission is free but donations to the Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Helene, which include Carey’s family, will be collected. Read more about this concert’s mission to bring healing and hope through music.

🚗Worth the drive: Christmas Cave event celebrates holiday season underground

The Christmas Cave in Minford, located in Scioto County near Portsmouth, has drawn crowds of thousands to its displays of Christmas trees and lights as well as nativity scenes since 2016. Read more about the history of the cave and this faith-based holiday attraction.

🖼️In the Gallery: MLK’s 1964 Dayton speech inspires new art exhibition, collaboration

Credit: REGINALD HARMON Credit: REGINALD HARMON

“Visual Voices: An Exhibition by African American Artists Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1964 Dayton, Ohio, Speech” is an exhibition crafted as part of Civil Rights Dayton 2024, a series of arts events and lectures done in partnership with Black Palette Art Gallery, EbonNia Gallery and the Charles F. Kettering Foundation. Curated by local artist and educator Willis “Bing” Davis, the thought-provoking exhibition of 29 works spotlights 13 African American artists, many from the Dayton area. A reception will take place Dec. 13 with the artists. Read more about their work.

⭐A Day in the Life: Te’Jal Cartwright is a local entrepreneur building connection through telling stories

Te’Jal Cartwright, owner of Lore Storytelling, a story coaching business, built her entrepreneurial career in media and digital marketing through her What’s the Biz series, which explores Black-owned businesses, and as outreach engagement marketer for Gem City Market and Preschool Promise. Take a deeper dive into her multitasking world as she reflects on her workload and favorite spots around Dayton.

📷 Photos: Dayton Holiday Festival Grande Illumination & Parade, Englewood Holiday Trail & Tree Lighting and The Rubi Girls perform at Dayton Arcade

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The 52nd annual Dayton Holiday Festival featuring the Grande Illumination and Dayton Children’s Parade Spectacular in Lights took place in downtown Dayton on Nov. 29.

The annual Englewood Holiday Trail and Tree Lighting took place on Nov. 30.

The Rubi Girls celebrated their 40th anniversary with a performance of their annual Thanksgiving weekend show, “The Show Must Go On,” at the Dayton Arcade on Nov. 30.

❄️ICYMI: Kings Island WinterFest 2024: What to see, eat and ride

Thousands of lights, multiple live shows, a sledding hill and a parade are among the enticing features of this year’s Kings Island WinterFest. Read more about what’s in store.

