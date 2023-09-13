Best of Dayton winners sneak peek: Slyder’s Tavern continues domination in Best Hamburger category

Slyder’s Tavern, a Belmont tradition since 1948, has won Best Hamburger in this year’s Best of Dayton contest.

The neighborhood restaurant has received this distinction in six out of eight of our contests sponsored by the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com. In the other two years, Slyder’s finished second.

Heading in the announcement of all Best of Dayton winners this Friday, we’re spending the week giving sneak peeks at some of the winners in notable contests.

Do you want to get the winners first on Friday? Sign up for the Dayton Daily News Midday Break newsletter, which is sent each weekday at 11:30 a.m. and will have an exclusive first look at the winners this Friday.

» To get the winners first, sign up for our Midday Break newsletter

Slyder’s is located at 836 Watervliet Ave. in Dayton. It also received second place for Best Neighborhood Bar.

Through the years, it has also been a finalist in Best Wings, Best Cheap Eats, Best Onion Rings and Best Chili.

Coming Friday: Best of Dayton winners announcement

When: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Dayton Daily News Midday Break newsletter

What to do: Sign up for the Midday Break newsletter

Then what? A 40-page special section celebrating the winners will publish in the Dayton Daily News on Sunday

Here’s a look back at last year’s winners: