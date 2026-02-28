Financial challenges for local schools, the Flyers and RedHawks win and more local headlines

🗳️ Election preview: Montgomery County voters will decide on several new property tax levies and other issues during the May 5 primary election, and this month the Montgomery County Board of Elections certified issues and candidate petitions for the spring election. We have a list of issues for you in our story from Sydney Dawes.

🏀Flyers and RedHawks win : The Flyers beat George Washington 68-66 and the RedHawks are still unbeaten after a 69-67 win over Western Michigan.

We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

Want to also have my Morning Briefing newsletter sent do your inbox in the morning? Click here to do so.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

LOCAL NEWS

• Outage impacting water bill payments could be resolved Monday, county officials say

• Firms win $118M in new military contracts

• Piqua Seed Library springs to life for community gardeners

LIFE

• Seeing this bird doesn’t mean winter is over

• Learn tai chi in Dayton through 6-week intro course

• Dayton Art and Design Symposium championed collaboration, solidarity, solutions

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Springfield man pleads guilty in brutal attack that blinded Dayton security guard

• Deputies: Woman drove through yards trying to hit man with minivan

SPORTS

• Dayton basketball: Flyers show ‘toughness’ at George Washington in fifth straight victory

• PHOTOS: Dayton vs. George Washington

• Dayton basketball highlights: Final plays vs. George Washington

NATION & WORLD

• The Latest: US and Israel attack Iran as Trump says US begins ‘major combat operations’

• US and Israel launch a major attack on Iran and Trump urges Iranians to ‘take over your government’

• Trump orders US agencies to stop using Anthropic technology in clash over AI safety

FREE CONTENT: Dayton native Luke Grimes leads CBS crime series ‘Marshals’ beginning tomorrow

As we learn from Russell Florence Jr.’s story, Dayton native Luke Grimes, best known as cowboy Kayce Dutton on the popular TV western “Yellowstone,” will reprise his star-making role in the “Yellowstone” spinoff “Marshals,” premiering tomorrow on CBS. Grimes is a Dayton Christian High School graduate.