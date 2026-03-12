Haiti TPS update, Flynn case development, new EV chargers and more headlines

📄 Flynn case development: The guardians of Ashley and Caleb Flynn’s daughters have withdrawn a motion for a domestic violence temporary protection order against the husband, accused of murder in Ashley’s death, according to documents filed in Miami County Common Pleas Court. You can read more about this in Daniel Susco’s story here.

⚡New EV chargers: Dayton locations like the City Hall parking garage, the airport and the Dragons’ stadium are among planned sites for new electric vehicle charging stations. Read about where else you may see them in the future, with the help of a map as well, in our story from Sydney Dawes.

🥨 Free content: You absolutely will want to continue reading until the end of this newsletter today, because we have a free to read story about yet another location in Dayton where you can buy delicious pretzels!

LOCAL NEWS

• NCAA First Four: All eyes on Dayton for the start of men’s basketball tournament

• Ohio lawmakers propose ending third-party tax lien sales

• Trump touts economy, manufacturing in southwest Ohio–Kentucky visit

LIFE

• Atlanta-based Smalls Sliders wants to open locations locally

• Hundreds of wishes by local children granted: How to support the organization doing it

• PHOTOS: 2026 Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale at The Brightside

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• UD students say St. Patrick’s Day restrictions are ‘for the best’

• Miamisburg man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old sentenced to prison

SPORTS

• Archdeacon: “This really shows the heart of Wright State”

• Dayton basketball: Two Flyers earn honors in annual A-10 awards

• Boys basketball: Princeton outpaces Wayne in D-I regional semis

NATION & WORLD

• As war spikes gas prices, drivers wonder how long it will last – and if they should go electric

• Brent crude oil briefly tops $100 a barrel as Iran attacks on shipping worsen supply concerns

• Cambodia aims to shut down all online scam centers within weeks

FREE CONTENT: Smales Pretzel Bakery opens in Dayton Arcade — complete with a mustard bar

When I think of pretzels, I think of the episode of the show “The Office” when the employees wait in a line for a pretzel, and with the character named Stanley taking the day very seriously. If you don’t get that reference, no worries, because there is a good chance you will understand his love for pretzels. Which brings us to this delicious story from Kailey Bree about Smales Pretzel Bakery officially opening a second location within the North Arcade retail space here in downtown Dayton. The new location is walking distance from our newsroom, which may be my favorite bit of news for this morning.