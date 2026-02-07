TOP HEADLINES: What you should know on Saturday, Feb. 7

It may be the weekend, but we have no shortage of news for you! Whether you have a busy weekend planned or a relaxing one, here are three things you should know as you start your Saturday:
🐭 Pests at hotels and motels: Our investigation found that a quarter of motels and hotels in Montgomery County last year either were the subject of complaints about pests or inspectors found evidence of their presence.
🏛️ Administration appeals decision: The Trump administration has appealed a federal district court’s decision that stopped the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from canceling temporary protected status for Haiti. Read more in Cornelius Frolik’s story here.
🏦 New bank coming: Construction will begin on a new Bank of America branch in Harrison Twp. Several local officials attended a groundbreaking ceremony this week to kick off the bank’s development. Sydney Dawes has the story for you.
We have a lot more news for you today found below! If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.
Want to have this newsletter sent do your inbox? Click here to do so.
Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.
***
LOCAL NEWS
• Dayton Christian athletic field gets $1M donation
• Tony Hall turns focus to child labor in the mining of cobalt
• Sinclair College shows off Beta Technologies mobile flight simulator
LIFE
• Currito prepares grand opening of first Dayton-area location
• Show you care by sending a valentine to seniors
• Bahar & Reza relocating from Oakwood to larger Centerville studio
SPORTS
• Dayton football: Flyers announce 31-man 2026 recruiting class
• Dayton basketball: VCU hands Flyers fifth loss in six games
• Wright State basketball: Raiders looking to regain momentum with visit from PFW
• Who wins the big game? Here are the Dayton Daily News staff predictions
NATION & WORLD
• This year’s Super Bowl commercials feature AI, weight-loss drugs and celebrities galore
• US births dropped last year, suggesting the 2024 uptick was short-lived
• Vance attends Olympic skating, then meets with Italian Prime Minister Meloni
FREE CONTENT: Watch parties for the big game in SW Ohio
Don’t have a place to watch tomorrow night’s game? We have you covered! Alex Cutler has a list for that includes places in Riverside, Englewood, Fairborn, and Yellow Springs.
About the Author