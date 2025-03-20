Morning Briefing: Thursday Mar. 20, 2025

Also on Wednesday, as part of Sunshine Week, we held a lunch-and-learn virtual panel discussion about Sunshine Laws and public records requests. Click here to watch it.

County dog task force: Stray dogs are ‘escalating crisis’

Montgomery County animal welfare advocates recently presented their plan to Montgomery County commissioners for a task force to address issues surrounding dog overpopulation and pet owner accountability in the region.

• Finding solutions: The task force will aim to create solutions toward addressing dog overpopulation and irresponsible pet ownership locally. It will also look for ways to better support the Animal Resource Center.

• Task force leaders: Chairs of task force will be Robyn McGeorge, of Robyn’s Nest animal rescue in Germantown, and Kristen Tilton, People Assisting Animal Welfare coordinator.

• What they are saying: “Every single day, we are hearing and witnessing the heart-breaking reality of homeless animals wandering our streets without food, water and proper vaccinations,” Tilton said. “These animals are not just statistics. They are living beings who represent the community members ourselves.”

• The numbers: The Animal Resource Center has estimated that more than 140,000 dogs live in Montgomery County. The county’s shelter only has space for about 80 dogs.

Ohio Republicans push for more work hours for 14-, 15-year-olds

In quick succession, an Ohio Senate committee approved two bills along party lines Tuesday to grant more legal work hours for 14- and 15-year-old Ohioans.

• Zoom out: The legislation seeks wholesale changes to labor regulations at the state and federal level that bar 14- and 15-year-olds from working past 7 p.m. during the school year.

• Later hours: Senate Bill 50 would change Ohio’s deadline to 9 p.m., with written permission from the employee’s parent or guardian.

• Current limits: The bills do not, however, seek to modify the 18-hour work week and three-hour work day that 14- and 15-year-olds are currently capped at.

• Why the change? The bills are framed as a means to help “small businesses that struggled to find adequate staffing during the pandemic,” according to State Sen. Tim Shaffer, R-Lancaster, who authored both pieces of legislation.

• What they are saying: “Dayton-area businesses need more workers. If their parents allow them to work, then we have companies that need good employees,” said Chris Kershner, president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

• Next steps: Both pieces of legislation can now be brought to the Senate floor for a full vote. Each would need House concurrence before leaving the Statehouse.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is acknowledging that recent testing for PFAS chemicals show levels that exceed new U.S. Environmental Protection Agency maximum allowed levels.

• Big move of the day: Centerville is prohibiting adult-use recreational cannabis dispensaries, but won’t do the same for medical marijuana dispensaries.

• Dayton Food & Dining: Better Blend, a smoothie brand founded by a former University of Kentucky rugby player, is opening its first location in the Dayton region.

• First Four: Coaches and players are raving about their First Four experience in Dayton.

• Happening today: A superload will be passing through much of Fairborn and Beavercreek Twp. today, and motorists are encouraged to find other avenues of travel.

• Thing to do: Entertaining options from bull riding and stand-up comedy to music and deep-sea exploration are on the list of things to do in Dayton this weekend.

• Photo of the day: An opening reception for the “LivingHERstory” exhibition by the artists of “Women Strong” was hosted by the African American Visual Artists Guild at Central State University’s Dayton campus on Sunday. The exhibition can be viewed until May 2. Check out more photos from Tom Gilliam here.