Best of Dayton: 27 new categories this year for the contest that starts Monday

The readers choice awards for Dayton is back, and it’s coming next week.

Best of Dayton, brought to you by the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com, will launch Monday. Earlier this year, we asked you which new categories you would like to see in the contest this year, and we received dozens of ideas. From those, we added 27 new categories to the contest this year.

Our new categories:

• Best Artist

• Best Bartender

• Best Bookstore

• Best Farmers Market

• Best High School Mascot

• Best Indoor Play Area for Kids

• Best Local Band

• Best Local Musician

• Best Nachos

• Best Non-Brick-and-Mortar Business

• Best Optometrist

• Best Orthodontist

• Best Piercer

• Best Piercing Studio

• Best Place for a Children’s Birthday Party

• Best Place for Craft Beer

• Best Place to Buy a Motorcycle

• Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift

• Best Place to Buy Women’s Clothes

• Best Place to Play Trivia

• Best Social Media Follow

• Best Sports Bar

• Best Tacos

• Best Towing Company

• Best Wedding Photographer

• Best Wedding Venue

• Best Wrap Shop

Our timeline

• Nominations: May 13-24

• Then, we choose the finalists

• Voting: June 17-July 5

• Winners announced: Aug. 9

• Special section publishes in the Dayton Daily News: Aug. 11

View all the winners from 2023:

