Election 2025: Key takeaways from Tuesday’s local elections

Here are key takeaways from Election Night:

• Dayton: In one of the night’s biggest upsets, Dayton City Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss defeated incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. Her ally, Commissioner Darryl Fairchild, also won reelection.

But Mims’ ally, Darius Beckham, was also elected. This leaves the power dynamic on the commission about the same with Turner-Sloss and Fairchild in a minority bloc on the five-person board — but with Turner-Sloss now having a much larger bully pulpit in the mayor’s seat.

• Issue 9: Dayton voters also decidedly backed a 1-mill levy to build a new hospital in west Dayton. The proposal faced opposition from some city leaders who say there is no plan on how to spend the $2 million projected to be raised annually with the tax, which is not nearly enough to build a hospital to replace Good Samaritan Hospital. Voters decided it’s worth a try.

• Kettering: Kettering voters elected Bryan Suddith as their new mayor in a landslide victory over fellow Councilman Bob Scott. Two political newcomers were also elected to the city commission, with voters picking Laura Arber and Dan Palmer in a three-way race with Tyler Scott.

• Clark County: Clark County voters sent leaders an anti-tax message, voting down a proposed sales tax increase to fund a new county jail and a replacement levy to fund county parks.

• Butler County: Butler County voters approved an elderly services levy and picked leaders for Hamilton and Middletown.

• Southern Montgomery County: Miamisburg schools and Miami Twp. saw a mix of incumbents and challengers win. Races there featured notable controversy.

— Miami Twp. voters elected Terry Posey Jr. and Drew Barry over Bob Matthews, the current village fiscal officer who is facing efforts from the Ohio Attorney General to remove him from office.

— The Miamisburg schools race drew attention from outside political action committees and scrutiny from residents over the handling of teachers’ comments following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Incumbents Christopher Amsler and Ann Niess and non-incumbent Shelbi Nunery bested non-incumbents Chris Keilholz and Ryan Riddell.

• Greene County: Xenia voters rejected a proposed income tax to pay for roads while also deciding races for city council and school board. In Beavercreek, city and school race outcomes featured a mix of incumbents holding office and being ousted. And Yellow Springs chose a new mayor and councilmembers.

• School levies: There were several notable school levy outcomes. Springboro is getting new school facilities after approving a 2.8-mill, $115 million bond. But Franklin and Jefferson Twp. schools may face state takeover after voters rejected tax increases. Carlisle voters, meanwhile, decided to keep their income tax.

• Miami County: Incumbents held their ground in Troy City Council races.

• Much more: Go here to see election results from hundreds of local races and issues across the region.