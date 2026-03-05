Senior foreclosure ban bill discussion, WSU Raiders win and advance and more headlines

Thursday has arrived, and more rain with it! There was quite the lightning show happening last night after I went to bed. The good news is that we are now one day closer to the weekend, but the bad news is we are seeing a lot of water out there on our rides to work this morning. While we will continue to watch the weather for you, we will also continue to monitor the situation in the Middle East. As far as local news, allow me to bring you up to speed...
📄Senior foreclosure ban? State lawmakers are trying to pass a bill eradicating tax foreclosures on senior citizens amid concerns that seniors severely impacted by recent property tax increases could be at risk of losing their homes. According to Denise G. Callahan’s story, if enacted, the bill would prohibit county officials from enforcing tax liens — namely foreclosures — on homes owned by residents age 65-plus, whose home is valued at $750,000 or less. The state cannot however impose a similar ban on mortgage holders.
🏢Center’s relocation moving forward: Montgomery County is approaching the end of its lease for the Job Center, and county officials approved a contract with a local architect to pivot services to other county-owned buildings. We learn from a story by our own Sydney Dawes that the Montgomery County commission approved an agreement with Englewood-based App Architecture to provide architectural and planning services for the temporary homes for the county’s Job Center services.
🏀WSU wins, advances: The Raiders won in the Horizon League first round, beating Cleveland State 90-61. They play next in the Horizon League tournament semifinal on Monday night.
We have a lot more news for you today found below!
Want to also have my Morning Briefing newsletter sent do your inbox in the morning? Click here to do so.
Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.
LOCAL NEWS
• Ohio House passes bill to improve public school experience for foster students
• Bomb threat evacuated Kettering school Wednesday, closed nearby roads
• New Mexico authorities ask for help in search for former AFRL commander
LIFE
• Why Fifth Street Brewpub feels like Dayton’s go-to neighborhood hangout
• Actress Sandra Bernhard headlines Yellow Springs Film Fest’s Mini-Fest and other arts news across Dayton region
• PHOTOS: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s ‘Black By Popular Demand’ at Victoria Theatre
CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY
• Washington Twp. man pleads guilty to aggravated arson in 2024 apartment fire
• Infant suffers severe frostbite; mother faces felony charge
SPORTS
• Boys basketball: Tecumseh, Bellbrook earn trips to D-III district finals
• Girls basketball: Fairmont’s Kaylah Thornton named Ohio Ms. Basketball award finalist
• Archdeacon: Miami isn’t Milli Vanilli — and the RedHawks proved it
NATION & WORLD
• The Latest: US Senate rejects war powers bill that would halt attacks against Iran
• Iran launches new attacks, saying US will ‘bitterly regret’ sinking warship, calls for Trump’s blood
• Canada and Australia leaders urge war de-escalation, but agree Iran can’t get nuclear weapons
FREE CONTENT: Dayton Art Institute announces free admission for this weekend and other dates
My goal is clearly to use the word “free” as much as possible. We learn in Russell Florence Jr.’s story that the Dayton Art Institute’s 2026 Art for All admission-free weekends begin Saturday and Sunday. You can find out more about the future free days, the hours and what exactly you can do during each Art for All weekend. Feel free to read the story here, for free.
