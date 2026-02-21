The latest in the Ashley Flynn murder case and other local headlines

💲 Company invests locally: This week, Hartzell Propeller celebrated the opening of a new center dedicated to airplane propeller innovation, committing to invest more than $10 million in its Piqua manufacturing presence over the next five years, and according to Thomas Gnau’s story, “A $2 million JobsOhio grant will back up the company’s investment.”

👩‍⚕️WSU investment: The Wright State Board of Trustees has approved a multi-million dollar investment in the university’s nursing education programs, and London Bishop’s story says that this will allow the university to double its enrollment in its Bachelor of Science in Nursing program in the next few years.

LOCAL NEWS

• Ohioans react to Supreme Court decision shutting off one avenue for imposing tariffs

• Pancake syrup making company Belton Foods moving into new $8M Englewood facility

• The Book Worm Café opens at downtown Dayton Metro Library

LIFE

• Remembering Erma Bombeck on her 99th birthday

• The Eagle, Pepp & Delores joining Deerfield Twp. ‘District’ where PINS is located

• The dog that stole the Olympics show: How it got on the ski course

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Dayton police to conduct curfew sweeps; Parents, kids could face misdemeanor

• Warren County man convicted of murder in alleged ‘mercy killing’ of companion

SPORTS

• Archdeacon: Wright State’s Kellen Pickett is a marked man

• Reds.TV debuts with free stream of Cincinnati Reds spring training opener today

• Miami basketball: 5 takeaways from the RedHawks’ 91-77 win over Bowling Green

NATION & WORLD

• US military strikes another alleged drug boat in eastern Pacific, killing 3

• Murky outlook for businesses after tariff ruling prompts countermoves by Trump

• The Supreme Court struck down Trump’s tariffs. Now comes the hard work of issuing refunds

FREE CONTENT: National Margarita Day is tomorrow! Where to get one in the Dayton area...

Some of you may not feel like you need a special day to drink margaritas, but we have you covered nonetheless! Alex Cutler has a bunch of options for your to peruse through, on this day before the February 22nd celebration.