Voters Guide: Learn about local and state election candidates here

The Dayton Daily News wants to help voters make informed choices in the Nov. 8 election.
If you want to see continuing, updated news about the election — from tax levy explainers, to how-to-vote stories, to coverage of candidate events, keep checking www.daytondailynews.com/elections/.
If you want to see how candidates for local, state and federal office answered our questions in their own words, visit our online Voters Guide at www.daytondailynews.com/list/voter-guide/.
Here are individual links to the Dayton Daily News’ Voters Guide for each race currently posted on our website. At the bottom is a list of races where no candidates have responded to our Voters Guide questions, plus a list of uncontested races where there is only one candidate named on the ballot.
STATEWIDE
U.S. Senate: Tim Ryan vs. JD Vance
Ohio Governor: Mike DeWine vs. Nan Whaley
Ohio Secretary of State: Chelsea Clark vs. Frank LaRose vs. Terpsehore Maras
Ohio Attorney General: Jeff Crossman vs. Dave Yost
Ohio Auditor: Keith Faber vs. Taylor Sappington
Ohio Treasurer: Scott Schertzer vs. Robert Sprague
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice: Jennifer Brunner vs. Sharon Kennedy
Ohio Supreme Court Justice: Patrick Fischer vs. Terri Jamison
Ohio Supreme Court Justice: Pat DeWine vs. Marilyn Zayas
U.S. CONGRESS
District 10: David Esrati vs. Mike Turner
District 1: Steve Chabot vs. Greg Landsman
OHIO STATEHOUSE
District 36: Addison Caruso vs. Andrea White
District 39: Leronda Jackson vs. Phil Plummer
District 40: Amy Cox vs. Rodney Creech
District 55: Scott Lipps vs. Paul Zorn
District 56: Joy Bennett vs. Adam Mathews
District 70: Brian Lampton vs. Eric Price
District 71: Bill Dean vs. Jim Duffee
District 84: Angela King vs. Sophia Rodriguez
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
County Commission: Carolyn Rice vs. Jordan Wortham
County Auditor: Karl Keith vs. Karl Kordalis
County Common Pleas Judge: Kim Melnick vs. Tony Schoen
County Common Pleas Judge: Bob Hanseman vs. Angelina Jackson
County Juvenile Court Judge: Steve Abshire vs. Julie Bruns
WARREN COUNTY
County Commission: Nabila Babar vs. Tom Grossmann
STATE SCHOOL BOARD
District 4: Katie Hofmann vs. Jenny Kilgore
********************
RACES WITH NO CANDIDATE RESPONSES
State Senate District 7: David Dallas vs. Steve Wilson
U.S. Congress, District 15: Mike Carey vs. Gary Josephson
U.S. Congress, District 8: Warren Davidson vs. Vanessa Enoch
U.S. Congress, District 4: Jim Jordan vs. Tamie Wilson
********************
RACES WITH ONLY ONE CANDIDATE NAMED ON THE BALLOT
A few of these races do have the option to write in a candidate
State Senate District 5 (Steve Huffman)
State House District 37 (Tom Young)
State House District 38 (Willis Blackshear Jr.)
State House District 80 (Jena Powell)
State House District 85 (Tim Barhorst)
State Board of Education District 3 (Charlotte McGuire)
Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge (Mary Wiseman)
Greene County Commissioner (Dick Gould)
Greene County Auditor (David Graham)
Greene County Sheriff (Scott Anger)
Greene County Common Pleas Judge (Adolfo Tornichio)
Greene County Juvenile Court Judge (Amy Lewis)
Miami County Commissioner (Ted Mercer)
Miami County Auditor (Matt Gearhardt)
Miami County Clerk of courts (Shawn Peeples)
Warren County Auditor (Matt Nolan)
Warren County Common Pleas Judge (Timothy Tepe)
Warren County Domestic Relations Judge (Jeffrey Kirby)
Warren County Judge of County Court (Gary Loxley)
Court of Appeals judge, District 2 (No challengers for any of Mary Kate Huffman, Ronald C. Lewis, or Mike Tucker)
Court of Appeals judge, District 12 (No challengers for either Robin Piper or Mike Powell)
About the Author