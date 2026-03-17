First Four starts in Dayton, recent power outages recap, St. Patrick's Day in the Miami Valley and more local headlines

🔦 Power outages: If you have lost power in recent memory like our home has, please know that you are not alone. After a series of stormy, windy days, there have been more than 100,000 outages in the AES coverage area! Our Daniel Susco breaks down what we are hearing from AES Ohio about this.

🕰️ Antique show returns: The Springfield Antique Show & Flea Market returns to the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22. Find out what you need to know about this, how much it costs to go and more here.

☘️St. Patrick’s Day in Dayton: There is plenty happening today in the Miami Valley for this festive holiday, and you can find a list here.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

• Ohio property tax bills target the needy by establishing residential stability zones

• Montgomery County residents get $20 to Uber home on St. Patrick’s Day

• Haiti TPS: Supreme Court to hear case impacting program in April as local advocates highlight impact

LIFE

• Skyline Chili goes ‘Green Way’ for St. Patrick’s Day

• Best of Dayton 2026: The contest is open! Nominate here

• Centerville announces free 2026 Summer Concert Series at Stubbs Park

CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

• Man indicted, accused of breaking into ex’s Miamisburg house, setting fire

• Man shot by Dayton police during chase pleads guilty

SPORTS

• Sports on TV 3/17: NCAA First Four begins on truTV

• Archdeacon: Missing NCAA tournament ‘tough to swallow’ for Dayton seniors

• Wright State versus University of Virginia: How they compare off the court

NATION & WORLD

•The Latest: UAE briefly closes airspace as Israel strikes Beirut and Tehran

• Iran fires on Gulf neighbors and vows not to relinquish stranglehold on strategic Strait of Hormuz

• Police in Nigeria suspect suicide bombers in deaths of at least 23 people in Maiduguri

FREE CONTENT: Dayton Book Fest this fall will be the first independent author convention locally

No interest in stories about college basketball games this time of year? No worries, I may have found something that you will love, especially if you are a fellow lover of books. A bookstore right here in Dayton is planning to host an inaugural book convention this fall, with a focus on local and independently published authors. Our own London Bishop writes “The Cozy Book Nook in Dayton recently announced it will host Dayton Book Fest on Sept. 19 at the Antioch Shrine in Dayton.” You can read about the event, as well as the bookstore itself, here.