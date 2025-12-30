In 2025, more than 80 restaurants, food trucks and other hospitality businesses opened in Dayton region

Here’s a look at the 2025 food and dining scene:

NEW BARS, RESTAURANTS AND OTHER FOOD BUSINESSES

Get the Pho Out

After working as an employee at several Thai restaurants in the Dayton region, Pratya Kaewkheaw has opened his own restaurant in Kettering on West Stroop Road.

“I always worked as an employee in the restaurant, but this time I’m stepping up to the owner,” Kaewkheaw said. “I hope the customers will like my food and my restaurant.”

Get the Pho Out is located at 10 W. Stroop Road in the former space of W.g. Grinders in the Castle Hills Shopping Center across from Town & Country.

Customers can expect a variety of pho such as chicken or beef with their choice of noodle. The menu also features banh mi, a Vietnamese sandwich served on a croissant with a special sauce made by Kaewkheaw’s mom.

Troni Brothers Bella Bistro

Troni Brothers Bella Bistro is located at 2311 W. Main St. in the former location of Rapid Fired Pizza.

This is the third Troni Brothers restaurant location in the Dayton region. Other restaurants include 417 W. Second St. in Xenia and 4654 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

Troni Brothers Bella Bistro is a full-service restaurant with a menu mirroring the Xenia location. The recipes are the same.

Customers can expect authentic Italian food such as pasta, New York style pizza, calzones and strombolis.

Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza has opened a new location in the Dayton region at located at 216 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg.

“It’s very exciting for us to grow our footprint and continue to introduce Jet’s Pizza to the area,” said Jake Kogelman, part owner and operator of Jet’s Pizza in Miamisburg. “We are best known for our Detroit-Style Pizza and making the dough fresh in house every single morning. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers in for our grand opening event to give us a try.”

Jet’s Pizza was founded as Jetts Party Shoppe and Pizzeria in 1978 by brothers, John and Eugene Jetts, in Sterling Heights, Michigan. Today, the pizza chain has over 450 stores in 23 states.

Bella Sorella Pizza

Bella Sorella Pizza is open at 1405 Esther Price Way in Clayton.

“There’s not a lot of places to eat on this side of town. There’s plenty of people, but there isn’t a whole lot of choices,” said Elizabeth Corrado Weizman, who owns the catering company with her sister, Gail Corrado Okafor.

The sisters worked with Ferguson Construction on the build-out of their new, 3,500-square-foot restaurant on U.S. 40 between Esther Price and the Kleptz YMCA.

Bella Sorella is a casual, sit-down restaurant that’s family-friendly. Customers can expect a menu of pizzas, salads, sides and desserts.

Zen Grill

Zen Grill, a new hibachi express restaurant, is open at 2821 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

This is the former space of Ice Ice Smoothie, between Jersey Mike’s Subs and Wingstop.

Hannah Huang, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Bob, said customers can expect the same type of food you would typically get at a hibachi restaurant — just without the show.

“Our express hibachi menu is thoughtfully crafted to highlight fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and the timeless art of Japanese cooking,” Huang said. “Every meal is a balance of simplicity and taste — grilled protein, crisp vegetables, and fragrant rice, elevated with our signature sauces. It’s everything you love, with nothing you don’t."

All food will be cooked to order with customers choosing the base, meat, vegetables and sauces for their bowls.

Morgan’s

Chef Phillip Morgan, the owner of Morgan’s Catering, has opened a restaurant in the Wright-Dunbar District after operating in a food trailer since 2021.

Morgan’s is located at 1101 W. Third Street in the former location of Texas Beef and Cattle Company, across the street from W. Social Tap & Table.

“I’m very passionate about food,” Morgan said. “I feel that I’m living in my purpose. I was meant to do this. I love to cook. I love to feed people.”

Morgan’s features American fusion cuisine including anything from chicken wings and beef, chicken or salmon Philly’s to Cajun shrimp and sausage alfredo, bourbon glazed salmon and much more.

Nood Bar

Nood Bar, a new concept by Chef Dane Shipp at The Silos, serves authentic Asian-inspired noodle dishes with an assortment of bao buns and dumplings.

“I decided to do this style of restaurant because I’ve always loved Asian food,” Shipp said. “I’ve always been intrigued with this style of cooking, so I just wanted to do my spin on it... and give Dayton something that I thought was missing.”

Shipp recommends first timers to try the pimento cheese crab rangoon, chicken ramen, carbonara udon or the Japanese fried chicken bao buns.

Shipp is a Dayton native who owns and operates CULTURE By Chef Dane in Dayton’s Oregon District at 416 E. Fifth St.

KungFu BBQ

KungFu BBQ, a family-owned and operated concept with influence from the Philippines, Japan, Mexico and Hawaii, will serve worldly-inspired cuisine with a unique smoked interpretation.

Customers can expect items like birria tacos with smoked brisket or Filipino pork belly adobo smoked and served with garlic rice.

“It’s going to be everything that Dayton grew to love from the beginning — from our pop-ups and our food truck,” said Nate Lansangan, who owns the concept with his wife, Marie. “It will embrace our family’s heritage-style cooking and flavors discovered on our travels.”

He recommends first timers to start with the brisket or try something they’ve never had before.

The Burger Bistro

The Burger Bistro by Cece’s Kitchen offers a new spin on classic burgers and sandwiches.

“As a Chef, I’ve always loved the creative side of my role. I love to put my own spin on staple menu items like a traditional American burger,” said Chef Centruela Collier.

Customers can expect a classic American burger, as well as a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, glazed salmon filet sandwich, black bean burger, wings and hot honey fried chicken deviled eggs. She will also have fries with the option to add her house made cheese sauce and much more.

Collier recommends customers trying the Triple B, a double smash burger with cheddar and provolone cheese, bacon, jalapeno, fried onions, maple bacon sauce and mayo on a sesame seed bun.

Kawa Revolving Sushi

After operating two restaurants in Cincinnati, Kawa Revolving Sushi has opened its first location in the Dayton region.

The revolving sushi restaurant is located in the former location of Jason’s Deli at 2819 Centre Drive in Beavercreek. It joins Giordano’s Pizza and Le Reve Massage in the strip center at the corner of North Fairfield Road and Crossing Boulevard.

If you’ve never been to a Kawa Revolving Sushi restaurant, a conveyor belt carrying plates of sushi rotates around the restaurant.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies, known for serving warm cookies all day and late into the night, has opened a second location in the Dayton region near Wright State University.

The bakery is located at 3800 Colonel Glenn Highway Suite 700 in Fairborn — in between Great Clips and Hot Head Burritos.

Insomnia Cookies offers a variety of classic and deluxe cookies with flavors such as chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter chip, s’mores, chocolate peanut butter cup and salted caramel. Customers can also order brownies and ice cream or make their cookies into a “cookie’wich.”

The bakery has gluten-free and vegan options.

Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar

Pulp Juice and Smoothie Bar is open at 2012 Commerce Center Blvd. in Fairborn.

“Phil and myself wanted to provide a healthy option that allowed our customers a quick grab and go service. With the smoothie industry growing annually, and a push for a healthy America, we thought this would be a great industry to join,” said Danny Henry, who is a franchisee with his father-in-law, Phil Thomas.

Customers can expect more than 40 customizable smoothies, freshly squeezed juices, wheat grass shots, ginger shots, blended bowls, wraps, salads and more in the 1,172-square-foot space.

Some of the franchisees’ favorite food items include the PB&G Bowl, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, and Chicken Caeser Wrap. As for Smoothies, Henry likes the Mango Bomb or Orange Chill. Thomas likes The Pink Dragon.

Whisperz Speakeasy

Whisperz Speakeasy, a prohibition-era style cocktail lounge, is located at 926 Watertower Lane near Miami Valley Sports Bar in West Carrollton.

Owners Julie and David Ziemba were inspired to create a lounge for those 25 and up with a password required entry back in 2012.

“We were in Chicago and stumbled into a small, little jazz bar,” David Ziemba said.

With a love for traveling, they pulled ideas from the Chicago jazz bar, other night clubs and even cigar bars to create a space where sophistication and culinary artistry intertwine.

The couple previously owned Blue Note Bistro & Lounge in Miamisburg from 2015 to 2018, but sold it when Julie’s mother got sick.

Tear Drop Steakhouse

Carl Johnson, the owner of Members Only 937, has opened a steakhouse in the former location of 1Eleven Flavor House with his nephew, Celebrity Platinum Chef Jay Jones.

“We as Daytonians have to be proud of our community and we have to make it right to get people to come to Dayton,” Johnson said in an interview on Jan. 30. “We have a lot to offer here and we want to be a part of that.”

Tear Drop Steakhouse is located at 111 W. First St. in Dayton.

The steakhouse wfeatures an elevated fine dining with servers giving guests a show. For example, the server will top the steak with the restaurant’s signature “tear drop,” a mixed herb garlic butter, that the guest can watch melt down the steak.

Bistecca

Bistecca, an upscale Italian steakhouse, is located on the ground floor of Hotel Ardent, 137 N. Main St., in Dayton’s Theater District.

“When you step into Bistecca, it’s as if you’ve stepped into my kitchen. When I share my food with you, you become family,” said Jacob Rodibaugh. “I am passionate about cooking with fresh, locally sourced produce and enjoy showcasing the qualities of each individual ingredient. I am especially excited to highlight the alchemy of the wood-fired oven to impart flavors and aromas to make the experience at Bistecca one that delights the senses.”

Guests can look forward to handmade pasta dishes such as Tagliatelle Cacio E Pepe featuring forest mushrooms and fresh ground black pepper pecorino or wood-fired grill selections such as its namesake, Bistecca ala Fiorentina, a thick-cut porterhouse with rosemary, smoked salt, confit whole garlic and grilled lemon.

Freakin Rican

The Freakin’ Rican food truck has opened a carryout restaurant on South Smithville Road in Dayton.

“We pride ourselves on having good, fresh, quality food,” said owner Adrian Padilla “Plus, you get to taste something from our island. Not everybody can have fresh Puerto Rican food.

Customers can expect traditional Puerto Rican food such as empanadas, relleno de papa (refilled potato balls), alcapurrias (fritters stuffed with season meat) and pasteles (a Puerto Rican version of a tamale).

American food such as fresh-cut fries, nachos, quesadillas and chicken nuggets is also available.

Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked

After operating as a cottage bakery in Miamisburg for about two years, Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked has opened a bakery in Dayton’s St. Anne’s Hill Historic District.

“The goal was always to open up a brick-and-mortar,” said owner Catherine Tews.

Adelaide’s Wholesome Baked offers a variety of hand pies with flavors such as brown sugar maple cinnamon, strawberry sprinkle, cherry and blueberry.

The bakery also has cookies with favorites such as brown butter chocolate chip and peanut butter oatmeal chocolate chip. Other items include triple chocolate brownies, coffee cake, breakfast cookies, bread and more.

PREGAME

The bar at W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar District has a new set of owners.

Patricia Wafer and her son, Devontae Morton, became owners of The Tap at the beginning of February.

In addition to owning the bar, the mother-son duo also manage the food hall and run the new pizza, sub and salad concept in the former ILLY’s Fire Pizza space.

PREGAME offers New York-style slices with a variety of salads, hoagies and calzones.

Soul Food Carryout

Soul Food Carryout has opened in West Dayton, providing a new option to a community that doesn’t have many restaurants besides KFC, Domino’s and Pizza Hut.

“Although we have fried fish and fried chicken on the menu, everything else is grilled or braised,” said Chef Mark Brown, who is collaborating with Juanita-Michelle Darden on the space. “We wanted to offer a healthy version of soul food and other cuisines to this community.”

Soul Food Carryout offers traditional recipes with their own spin on it. For example, their Gumbo Greens feature a traditional gumbo infused with Brown’s collard greens. Other favorites include Jerk Chicken, Shrimp & Grits, BBQ Glazed Salmon and Chicken Chili.

Bleu Wave Seafood & Pho

A new restaurant specializing in seafood and pho has opened just outside of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek.

Bleu Wave Seafood & Pho is located at 2733 Fairfield Commons, Unit A, in the former space of Flyby BBQ.

A menu posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page shows appetizers such as seafood garlic bread, fried calamari, crab cakes, New England clam chowder and oysters. Entrees include fried baskets and seafood boils.

Vietnamese dishes such as pho, grilled pork vermicelli or a pork chop rice dish can be added on.

By Golly’s

By Golly’s is open in the former space of Roosters at 1720 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield

The restaurant originally started in Milford in 1983 and is known for its burgers, chicken wings, hand-cut waffle fries and festive environment.

Customers can expect a diverse menu with gluten-free options including a dedicated gluten-free fryer. It’s gluten-free buns, pizza crusts and hoagie rolls are sourced from Sunny Marie’s, a local company.

The most popular burger on the menu is By Golly’s Bacon & Cheddar Burger featuring the restaurant’s signature By Golly sauce. The burgers are made from a premium blend of fresh ground chuck and sirloin beef.

Submarine House

The Submarine House has opened a new location north of Dayton.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Sub House sports bar experience to Piqua,” a March 10 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated. “From our legendary cheesesteaks to familiar favorites like wings, pizzas, tacos, and, of course, ice-cold drinks, Sub House is your go-to for game days, happy hours, and hangouts.”

The restaurant is located at 311 N. Main St. in Piqua.

Better Blend

A smoothie brand founded by a former University of Kentucky rugby player has opened its first location in the Dayton region.

Better Blend is located at 689 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. near Planet Fitness.

Customers can expect a variety of smoothies that are low sugar, high protein and nutrient-rich. From dessert-inspired flavors to simple smoothies with just fruits and vegetables, the shop has something for everybody.

Better Blend also offers smoothie bowls with an acai, blue spirulina, dragon fruit or mango base.

Dunkin’ Beavercreek

Dunkin’ has opened a second location on North Fairfield Road in Beavercreek.

The coffee shop is located at 2730 N. Fairfield Road in the strip center that houses Prima Nail Spa and Great Clips.

“We felt like a second Dunkin’ close to I-675 and the mall area would benefit our guests,” said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company. “We want to be convenient for our guests and this location made sense.”

This location does not have a drive-thru.

Halal Burgers

Halal Burgers has opened its third restaurant in the Dayton region.

The fast-casual restaurant serving burgers, wings and chicken tenders using halal meat is located at 2624 Colonel Glenn Highway in Fairborn near Wright State University.

Abbad Tahir opened the original Halal Burgers with his two brothers at 767 Lyons Road in Washington Twp. near J. Alexander’s and Chappys Social House in Nov. 2023.

In Sept. 2024, they opened a restaurant at 7037 Yankee Road in Liberty Twp.

Underground Chuck’s

Underground Chuck’s opened in the former location of O’Charley’s near the Dayton Mall in Miami Twp.

“The warm welcome we’ve received since our initial opening in May has been incredible, and we thank the community for their support,” said Lee Rathbun, president and chief administrative officer for Underground Chuck’s.

The restaurant, a new brick-and-mortar concept from the operator’s of O’Charley’s, features “wings, handcrafted Angus burgers and USDA Choice steaks, along with a great selection of craft beers, signature cocktails and a laid-back vibe,” a spokesperson said.

Tandoori Crust Pizza

Tandoori Crust Pizza has opened in the former location of Rapid Fired Pizza in Fairborn, across the street from Wright State University.

The fast-casual restaurant combines the flavors of Indian cuisine with the classic elements of pizza.

“We wanted to create something unique that stood out in the pizza world — infusing the rich, smoky spices of tandoori with the familiar, much-loved pizza crust,“ said owner Dipan Kang.

Customers can expect a pizza crust infused with spices commonly used in Indian cooking such as cumin, coriander and garam masala.

Alongside the traditional marinara sauce, chutneys, raita (yogurt sauce) or a spiced tomato sauce will be available. Toppings include tandoori-marinated ingredients like chicken, paneer or vegetables, which are traditionally cooked in a tandoor (a clay oven).

Victor’s Taco Shop

Victor’s Taco Shop has opened a second location in Springfield.

The fast-food, Mexican restaurant is located at 1200 N. Bechtle Ave. in the former space of Rapid Fired Pizza. The pizza shop closed in February 2024 after it had been seeking to hire a new owner operator.

Jonathan Gaytan, co-owner of Victor’s Taco Shop, said they wanted to open a restaurant on the other side of town that was closer to Wittenberg University and the highway.

Victor’s other restaurant location in Springfield is located at 1929 E. Main St.

Beyond Grocery

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Beyond Grocery, located at 31 S. Main St. in the former space of Startup Grounds within The Hub Powered by PNC, is a cashless grocery store concept.

University of Dayton Alumni Community Leader Jaye Willoughby said the goal of the store is to be walkable for those in the downtown area who need to stop and pick up grocery items. Convenience is top-of-mind.

The grocery store partners with local farms to offer fresh produce and eggs.

Other items offered include bakery items, beverages, canned goods, dairy products, desserts such as banana pudding, frozen food, grab-and-go items like pre-packaged salads, ramen, snacks and more.

Bushido Ramen Shop

Victor Wang described his family as ramen people who always search for ramen wherever they go. After moving to the region from China to attend the University of Dayton, they were disappointed in the local ramen options.

Wang asked, “Why not build a shop ourselves?”

Bushido Ramen Shop is located at 2607 Wilmington Pike in Kettering.

For people that love the taste of mocha or garlic, Wang recommends the Black Garlic Ramen. Those that don’t mind a little tingly feeling on their taste buds should try the Bushido Red made with a spicy oil.

Jukebox

As a non-coffee drinker, Jay Scherger was always envious of the modern coffee shop experience. That’s why he set out to create something of his own for those that love sparkling beverages.

“We created Jukebox for people who really love carbonated beverages — people who want something more flavorful, more fun, and more personalized than anything out there,“ Scherger said. “It’s about giving you a delicious boost that makes your day better.”

Jukebox is located at 5859 Deerfield Blvd. in the Deerfield Towne Center in Mason.

Customers can craft more than 100 million unique beverage combinations with premium ingredients and house made mixes in The Sip Studio.

Dunkin’ West Carrollton

Dunkin’ is open in the former Sonic building at 801 E. Dixie Drive in West Carrollton.

This location features a tap system serving Dunkin’s signature iced beverages including a cold brew coffee that’s infused with nitrogen for a bold taste with a smooth and creamy texture.

“We also have other sites in Dayton for 2026, but they are early in the planning phase,” said Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for the franchisee.

Meef’s Pasteria

Meef’s Pasteria, a family owned Italian restaurant serving homemade pastas, is open at 2495 Commons Blvd. in Beavercreek.

The restaurant is located in the former space of CBCB Bar & Grill.

Meef’s Pasteria is owned by the Demnika family, who also owns Tuscany’s Grill & Market at 881 E. Franklin St. in Centerville and Demnika’s Italiano at 2667 S. Dixie Drive in Kettering.

Anchored Baking Co.

After buying a cookie decorating kit in 2021, Kristie McAllister realized she enjoyed baking royal iced cookies for her family and friends.

“I started watching videos online of other people doing it, so I was like, maybe I could do this,” McAllister said. “I got a kit from Amazon and started doing it (and I) really enjoyed it.”

Since then, her business has grown beyond friends and family. McAllister obtained a LLC last year and has been baking under Anchored Baking Co. as a cottage baker based in Fairborn.

She now has a brick-and-mortar spot at 3979 Indian Ripple Road, Suite E, in Beavercreek.

Wasabi Japanese Cuisine

Wasabi Japanese Cuisine in Springboro is open at 784 N. Main St., the former site of China Cottage.

Owner Leona Li has worked in Japanese restaurants for more than 20 years and decided it was time to open her own.

Wasabi is serving fresh, cooked to serve Japanese cuisine. It is working with Japanese distributors to supply raw items. Li said they will receive a mystery box of fish from overseas.

Other items customers can expect include hibachi, sushi and sashimi.

Three Birds

Three Birds have officially opened at 1025 Shroyer Road in Dayton near the Oakwood border.

“We really just wanted to create a space and a menu that was accessible to as many folks as possible,” said Chris Dimmick, who owns the restaurant with David Kittredge, Ginger Roddick and Chef Jorge Guzman.

Customers can expect New American cuisine with items such as a smash burger, chicken wings, pimento cheese, tuna tataki, corn dog shrimp, salads, rotisserie chicken, steak frites, cacio e pepe, and much more.

Three Birds, which has a full bar, plans to eventually offer seasonal menus to compliment their core menu. This will give their culinary team the opportunity to be creative.

Mi Ramen

Mi Ramen, a new restaurant with authentic Japanese cuisine, is open at 4457 W. Franklin St. in Bellbrook.

Dan Tran said his wife, Brianna Nguyen, has dreamed of owning a restaurant and bringing something authentic to the Dayton community.

The restaurant features appetizers such as Okonomiyaki Seafood, Seaweed Salad, Gyoza and Tonkatsu, as well as special dishes like Katsu Kare, a Japanese curry with vegetables served over rice.

“Our ramen is made with real ingredients, specially made by our own chef every day. Recipes that we cannot share,” Tran said.

The ramen menu includes Butter Shoyu Ramen (dashi infused with chicken and shoyu, topped with chashu, tamago, butter, bean sprouts and fresh veggies).

Koji Burger

After being closed for renovations, the owners of Jollity have transformed the space at 127 E. Third St. into a full-time Koji Burger operation.

The fast-casual restaurant features burgers with sides such as onion rings and

Customers can expect several new menu items including crispy spuds, onion rings and fried brussels.

The restaurant will continue to be “farm heavy” with ingredients changing based on what’s available locally.

Pins Mechanical Co.

Pins Mechanical Co., a social playground offering duckpin bowling, classic pinball machines, patio pong and more, is open in Dayton’s Water Street District.

The venue, known for “creating lively social experiences with a nostalgic twist,” is located in the former location of Moeller Brew Barn at 416 E. First St.

“We’re so excited to continue growing our footprint here in Ohio,” said Troy Allen, CEO and founder of Rise Brands. “This will be our sixth location in the state, with a seventh opening later this summer in Mason. Being based in Columbus, we’re incredibly proud to keep expanding in communities across Ohio — especially in Dayton. When the opportunity came up, it was a no-brainer for us to be part of this city.”

Wingstop

Wingstop has opened two new locations in the Dayton region.

The restaurants are located at: 6030 Wilmington Pike in Sugarcreek Twp. and 2476 Commons Blvd. Suite 4 in Beavercreek.

“We have had so much success at our two newer locations in Huber (Heights) and Kettering, we wanted to make sure everyone in area had the opportunity to get some of our wings,” said Carl Loftis, a multi-unit manager for Wingstop.

The franchise acquired the Dayton Wingstop at 4149 N. Main St. and the Springfield Wingstop at 2135 E. Main St. at the end of June 2024.

Tee Nee Thai Cuisine

As Thai Street Noodles closes its doors in Kettering, the owner’s family has plans to open a new restaurant in Troy.

A sign posted at the restaurant states, “Due to the family’s move, Thai Street Noodles is now permanently closed. Thank you for supporting us since 2019 until the present.”

Owner Pim Tintong said they closed the restaurant at 5844 Bigger Road on May 31. They tried to keep the restaurant going with their friends running the business, but the landlord of the building wouldn’t let them sell the business to someone else without them being a guarantor on the lease, Tintong said.

Tintong’s husband and sister, who had owned Siam Express in Huber Heights, have opened Tee Nee Thai Cuisine in the former location of Al’s Pizza at 13 S. Weston Road in Troy.

The Breakfast Club

After operating in Lebanon for almost 15 years, Cameron Whipp, who owns The Breakfast Club with his wife, Jordan, have opened a second location in Springboro.

The restaurant is located in Wright Station at the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue.

Customers can expect a family friendly environment with home made breakfast and lunch items. Favorites include the breakfast enchilada, steak and eggs and pancakes.

The Springboro restaurant has the same menu as the Lebanon location, in addition to alcoholic drinks such as mimosas, Irish coffees and espresso martinis.

Lucho

Lucho, a new fast-casual mezcal and espresso bar with tacos, burritos and more, is open in the former space of Gather at the Dayton Arcade.

“We think there’s a need for it. We think that people love Tex-Mex Mexican food that is done well. That’s affordable. That’s fast. That has some flair to it,” said Charlie Carroll, who also owns Table 33.

Customers can expect breakfast, lunch and dinner tacos such as the El Mercado with chorizo verde, scrambled egg, roasted poblano, fried potato, queso fresco and cilantro crema.

The restaurant is worked with Arrow Wine to bring in 25 different tequilas and 25 different mezcals.

Drinks range from the Flor de Fuego with hibiscus-infused tequila, jalapeno, lemon and basil to the Cafe con Cuerpo with espresso, coffee liqueur, mezcal and Mexican vanilla.

The Dessert Room

The Dessert Room is open at the Dayton Arcade — giving guests an entirely different experience than what they’re used to when it comes to dessert.

“It’s something in addition to the entrees that you’ll experience in our brand new dining room,” said Charlie Carroll, owner of Table 33. “You’ll get to get up from your seat, move your legs a little bit and come over to The Dessert Room for an entirely different experience with a new server.”

The signature dessert is called, The Chocolatier’s Table.

“We will be searching for and bringing in some of the best chocolates in the world that we will melt down and then pour on your table, while giving you a handful of options like strawberries, dried figs, palmiers, Madeleines and giant marshmallows,” Carroll said. “You can take each one of those based on what you’re in the mood for... and move that chocolate around the table.”

Prime BBQ

Prime BBQ Smokehouse has opened its first location in the Dayton region after operating in Monroe for nearly five years.

The restaurant is located at 1200 Brown St. Suite 150 in the former space of The Wizard of Za.

“We are best known for our brisket,” said co-owner Eddie Yasso said. “We offer pulled pork, brisket, ribs, rib tips, bourbon chicken, smoked chicken, smoked wings — all the meats you could think of we smoke.”

Prime BBQ strives to give customer fresh food that’s never frozen. All meats are smoked daily and all sides are homemade. From mac and cheese, green beans and baked beans to collard greens, buttered sweet corn and fries, the restaurant offers a variety of options

Aecha Cafe

A new, family-run bubble tea shop in Tipp City opens early in the morning during the week to serve milk and fruity teas, lemonade, matcha and coffee.

AeCha Cafe is located at 29 E. Main St. in between Bodega Market and Pathways Wealth Management.

Customers can customize their order by choosing the base, flavorings and toppings. For the milk tea, the cafe uses an assam (black) tea. The fruity tea starts with a jasmine (green) tea base.

Toppings include tapioca pearls with brown sugar that the owners’ mom, Rujira “Tim” Naorm, cooks every day, as well as strawberry, peach, blueberry or mango popping boba. Rainbow fruity, coconut or strawberry jelly pudding is available too.

Don Juan Mexican Grill & Cantina

Don Juan Mexican Grill & Cantina is open in the former location of El Rancho Grande near the University of Dayton.

The restaurant is located at 1200 Brown St. Suite 180.

El Rancho Grande closed its doors in July after operating at the corner of Brown and Stewart Streets for 10 years. Marketing Director Nathan Taylor said they decided to sell the location to someone else because El Rancho Grande is more of a family-oriented restaurant.

Tricia’s Delicious Catering

After operating a catering business for over a decade, Patricia Rucker has opened a carryout soul food restaurant in Dayton with her son, Darryl Manson.

Tricia’s Delicious Catering is located at 4224 Hoover Ave.

“The food that we have is food that I grew up with,” Rucker said. “Soul food for the soul.”

Customers can expect a rotating menu of made-from-scratch food with staples such as chicken and dressing, turkey ribs, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, mixed greens with smoked turkey, collard greens, cornbread and more.

In addition to entrees and sides, Tricia’s Delicious Catering will offer pastries such as cupcakes. Flavors will rotate.

Biggby coffee

Juan and Whitney Fernandez of Full Life Chiropractic in Troy were looking for new ways to invest in their community when they purchased the property at 817 Arthur Road near Dollar General in 2023.

“We’re both chiropractors, and we’re super passionate about our community and our town and just helping people live a full life that God intended them to live,” Whitney said.

Whitney recalled someone suggesting that they look into Biggby Coffee franchising and the rest is history.

Biggby Coffee offers made-from-scratch drinks such as cold brew, cappuccinos, hot, iced or frozen lattes, creme freezes, energy drinks with or without Red Bull and tea.

Gioninos Pizzeria

Gionino’s Pizzeria has opened a fourth location in the Dayton region.

The pizzeria is located at 1331 Wilmington Ave. near Rocky’s Ace Hardware.

Gionino’s is known for its pan-crust pizzas made with provolone cheese and a sweet homemade sauce, in addition to fried chicken, salads, Italian subs and much more.

The franchise opened its first Dayton location at 1528 E. Third Street in 2019, followed by a Kettering location at 4015 Far Hills Avenue in 2021 and a Bellbrook location at 4447 W. Franklin St. in 2023.

Napales

Napales has opened a brick-and-mortar location in Harrison Twp. after operating as a food vendor at 2nd Street Market for eight years.

Owners Jen and Santiago Herrera bought the 2,500-square-foot building at 2901 N. Dixie Drive about three years ago to use as a prep and catering space.

They had talked about eventually opening it as a restaurant since they were already spending at least two days there prepping for the market.

In addition, they felt like there was a need for breakfast food in the area after a fire destroyed Legacy Pancake House on North Keowee Street.

Dorothy Lane Market Mason

Dorothy Lane Market is open in Mason at the corner of Mason Montgomery Road and the newly constructed Veterans Parkway.

The locally owned and operated, specialty grocery store, known for many signature foods such as the Killer Brownie, features a 50,000-square-foot main level grocery and a 9,000-square-foot mezzanine — making it Dorothy Lane Market’s largest store.

“Everything that we do is high quality like behind you, I think you’ll find pizza as good as Naples, Italy. You’ll find sourdough bread as good as San Francisco and keep going down that way sushi as good as Tokyo,” CEO Calvin Mayne said at the start of the media tour. “When you get down to the end, you’ll see mashed potatoes as good as my grandma’s from Kentucky.”

Other highlights include a coffee shop, salad bar, soup station, poke bar, sandwich area, bakery, delicatessen with pre-packaged meals, fish market, Jack’s grill, butcher shop, dry-aging room, artisan cheese area, flower market and a wide variety of beer and wine

The Garden Grille & Bar

The Garden Grille & Bar, located on the second floor of the Hilton Garden Inn Dayton Downtown, is now serving elevated American cuisine during brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Brunch is served 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Customers can expect Crab Benedict, Salmon B.E.A.T, Stuffed French Toast, Breakfast Tacos and a Brunch Bowl.

The Garden Grille & Bar also offers a breakfast menu that is a little more casual with options such as a Greek Yogurt Bowl, Three-Egg Omelet, or a Belgian-Style Waffle.

The restaurant is open for dinner.

Troni’s Italian Bistro

Troni’s Italian Bistro is open at 3855 Lower Market St. in Turtlecreek Twp. near Lebanon.

“We are thrilled to open for business at Union Village and showcase our signature Italian dishes including our lasagna, lobster ravioli and Florentine pizza, to name a few,” said owner Nick Troni.

The Troni family has operated Troni’s Italian Restaurant at 1314 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering for more than 20 years.

Warehouse 4

Warehouse 4 has officially opened the doors to its newest cafe and bakeshop at 3210 Seajay Drive in Beavercreek.

“We thought Beavercreek was a great community,” said owner Ben Neely. “We were told it just doesn’t have what we consider a third-wave coffee shop and that’s what we strive to be with the equipment that we use and the quality of coffee that we serve.”

Warehouse 4 partners with Counter Culture Coffee as its base roaster. Customers can expect a full espresso bar with lattes, pour overs, drip coffee and more.

The cafe makes fresh baked goods every morning including biscuits that are used for several breakfast sandwiches. They also offer avocado toast, bagels, yogurt and oatmeal, in addition to a lunch menu.

Taquitos Uruapan

Taquitos Uruapan Bar & Grill has opened in the former space of Mr. Pollo Mexican Grill at 4480 Powell Road in Huber Heights.

Customers can expect a variety of Mexican food including birria, burritos, carne asada, chicken taquitos, chimichangas, fajitas, loaded fries, nachos, salads, sopes, taco bowls, tacos and quesadillas.

Taco options include carne asada, grilled chicken, birria, carnitas fried pork, gobernador shrimp or adobada pork.

The restaurant also offers a variety of chicken plates with breasts, wings, legs or thighs served with two sides, salsa and tortillas.

Curry & Grill Indian Restaurant

Curry & Grill Indian Restaurant is open at 722 W. National Road in Vandalia.

The restaurant offers a lunch buffet Tuesday through Sunday. It costs $16.95 for adults and $10.95 for children.

Lunch specials are also available such as chicken tikka masala served with vegetables of the day, naan and rice for $12.95.

Curry & Grill Indian Restaurant was previously located at 1501 Lyons Road in Centerville. That space now houses Green Chili Indian Restaurant.

Azul Agave Mexican restaurant

After operating a Mexican restaurant near Indian Lake for a few years, Gregorio Rosales has opened Azul Agave in Miamisburg at 1238 E. Central Ave.

Rosales, owns and operates the restaurant with Hugo Sanchez, who has 28 years of experience working in Mexican restaurants.

Azul Agave has a wide variety of Mexican cuisine featuring nachos, fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, tacos and much more.

Favorites so far have been: Street Tacos, Quesabirria, Southwestern Chimichangas, Arroz Con Pollo and Tacos Alambre.

Yami Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet

A new buffet featuring hibachi, sushi, dim sum, seafood and a build-your-own noodle bar is open near the Dayton Mall.

Yami Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet is located at 8870 Kingsridge Drive in Miami Twp., across from Poelking Lanes.

The buffet is located in a 10,000-square-foot space that previously housed Fuji Grill Hibachi & Sushi Buffet.

Home Sweet Home - Wine Bar & Gallery

The owners of Home Sweet Home Cafe in Englewood have opened a wine bar and art gallery after years of showcasing local artists.

Hillary Carder, who owns the wine bar with her fiancé, Brent Herzog, said they were at Full Circle Brewgarden in Englewood when they had the idea of creating a space dedicated to promoting local artists.

They decided to include a wine bar to attract more people into the space.

Home Sweet Home - Wine Bar & Gallery is located next to the cafe at 320 W. National Road.

Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails

Mar’Tae Kitchen & Cocktails is open in Trotwood.

The 5,400-square-foot restaurant is located at 5212 Salem Ave. in the former space of Mr. Bourbon and John Anthony’s Southern Cuisine

“We wanted something different from the beginning,” said Tae Winston, who owns the restaurant with her brother, Mark Lee. “There’s enough regular restaurants.”

Customers can expect an elevated dining experience with appetizers such as crab cakes, a deviled egg flight or collard green dip.

Entrees include Marry Me Chicken, Southern Style Oxtail, Grilled Steak Alfredo, Whole Fried Red Snapper and Lamb Chops.

The Purple Pig Cafe

After Michelle Jackson’s stepfather died a couple years ago, she decided to leave her corporate life in sales and marketing to open a coffee shop in Carlisle.

“It just kind of made me realize how precious life is and how short it is,” Jackson said.

She and her husband, David, purchased the building that now houses The Purple Pig Cafe at 751 Dayton Oxford Road.

“There was a need. I think there’s been a need in Carlisle for a coffee shop for some time now,” Jackson said. “There’s never been a place for people to just gather and chill.”

Dixie Dairy Dreem

Dixie Dairy Dreem has opened a second location in the Dayton region.

The ice cream shop with hot dogs, burgers and more is located in the former Dairy Queen at 2056 E. Dorothy Lane in Kettering.

The ice cream shop offers soft serve ice cream, dairy-free Dole Whip and eight hand-dipped ice cream flavors. Customers can order artic swirls (which are similar to blizzards), shakes, sundaes, parfaits or slushies.

Customer favorites include peanut butter shakes, chocolate shakes, Oreo artic swirls, Reese’s Cup artic swirls or regular ice cream cones.

The Fruity Smoothie Cafe

Jessica Ellis, who owns The Fruity Smoothie Cafe with her husband, Johnathon, said she grew up in West Milton and came to the Miami Valley Centre Mall as a kid. She wanted to be a part of bringing the mall back to life.

“I actually wanted to get in here for a very, very long time,” Ellis said. “About six months into purchasing The Fruity Smoothie in Beavercreek, we kind of ventured out to see where we could put a second one.”

The Fruity Smoothie Cafe wants to be a “healthy alternative” for those visiting The Social.

Customers can expect a variety of smoothies, juices and refreshers. Favorite smoothies include the strawberry banana, strawberry kiwi and peanut butter banana chocolate protein.

The Top Hat Pizza & More

Chris and Heather Kelly opened The Top Hat Sports Grill at 11970 W. U.S. Route 36 in St. Paris in May 2024. The restaurant now has a second location.

At the Piqua Center, Top Hat Pizza & More will offer a limited menu.

Customers can expect all of the restaurant’s pizzas including favorites like the BBQ Pulled Pork or Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch and Pickle.

Other items on the menu include all of the restaurant’s appetizers such as fried banana peppers, fried ravioli and pretzel bites. Sandwiches include the house breaded pork tenderloin, Philly cheesesteak, and chicken bacon ranch.

Roots Burgers & Fries

Before operating a catering company and bistro in Indiana, the Livingston Family were farmers.

“We were doing produce farming,” said Keegan Livingston, who helps operate his family’s businesses. “People loved what we were doing, but didn’t cook for themselves, so they wanted us to cook for them.”

In 2017, the family switched from farming to catering and became known for their pizzas.

The Livingston Family went on to open Roots Bistro in Richmond, Ind. and now Roots Burgers & Fries in Piqua.

Hibachi Run

Columbus native Noel Lopez worked at a sit-down hibachi restaurant before opening a food truck with his cousin in 2017. He now operates Hibachi Run inside The Social at Piqua Center.

Customers at the Piqua location can expect fresh off the grill hibachi served with fried rice, onions, zucchini and mushrooms. Proteins include steak, shrimp or chicken. All plates come with two yum yum sauces.

The steak and shrimp combo is a favorite among customers.

Sourmugs Wings & BBQ

Tim Denning, the owner of Sourmugs Tavern in West Milton, has opened a second location at The Social.

“We were doing well over in West Milton,” Denning said. “I was looking to expand, but without investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into another brick-and-mortar location.”

Sourmugs Wings & BBQ offers a limited menu compared to its tavern at 101 N. Miami St.

Customers in Piqua can expect the restaurant’s wings, chunks, fried portobello mushrooms and hot pepper cheeseballs, in addition to smoked brisket, pulled pork, sausage and turkey.

Baken Me Happy

Kristi Frazee started baking with her mom about two years ago in St. Paris.

They would bake items such as cheesecakes or cake pops, and sell them at the St. Paris or New Carlisle Farmers Markets.

Customers can expect gourmet cookies, cookie cakes and pretzels bites at their brick-and-mortar inside the Piqua Center.

For those trying Baken Me Happy for the first time, Frazee recommends the Snickerdoodle Sammy. It features two snickerdoodle cookies stuffed with a homemade buttercream. The buttercream has a vanilla bean paste in it that Frazee’s mom makes from scratch.

Good Hands Bread Co.

With the help of CityWide Development’s First Floor Fund, Good Hands Bread Co. has opened at 527 Wayne Ave. in Dayton.

“There’s all kinds of good bread around here, but there aren’t too many people who get a lot of their flour straight from the farm, straight from the mill, and that’s kind of the niche that we fell into at the market,” Fisher said.

Most breads at Good Hands Bread Co. have close to 20 percent of stone-milled, whole grain flour. Some have 100 percent.

Customers can expect several versions of the bakery’s county loaf such as olive rosemary or raisin walnut.

The bakery likes to offer products based on the seasons. For example, during the summer Good Hands Bread Co. offered a tomato basil focaccia. They now have a potato rosemary focaccia.

Wayne & Clover

Joshua Stucky and his best friend of 42 years, Tim Farquhar, have been getting coffee at Ghostlight on Wayne Avenue every morning for the last six years.

Now, they’re transitioning the space into Wayne & Clover, a coffee shop with a goal of being “a viable part of the community.”

The coffee shop has partnered with ContempoRoast in Centerville for coffee. Baked goods are supplied by Salt Block Biscuit Company and Bae’s Bakery.

“We’re just trying to make this community based. That’s the whole thing,” Stucky said.

Barry Bagels

Barry Bagels has opened a second location in the Dayton region.

The new 2,950-square-foot store is located at 6228 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza II shopping center that’s anchored by Walmart.

“We have been strategically considering the right location and the right time for our second store and are excited about this new location,” said Jen Fester, who owns the business with Cody Klueter. “This space will expand our customer base and also serve as our local commissary.”

The Toledo-based chain serves authentic, kettle-boiled bagels, spreads, fresh-made bagel sandwiches, soups, salads and more.

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Dave’s Hot Chicken has opened its first location in the Dayton region across the street from The Mall at Fairfield Commons.

The Beavercreek restaurant is located at 2650 N. Fairfield Road Suite B.

“We serve Nashville-style hot chicken,” said Operator Chris Zalinski. “We have seven different heat levels that consist of no spice, light mild, mild, medium, hot, extra hot and reaper. We also offer things like fries, cheese fries, mac and cheese and kale slaw.”

The most popular meal is the number three featuring one tender with choice of heat level and one slider served on a potato bun with kale slaw, pickles and a drizzle of Dave’s sauce. It’s also served with fries.

Mun-o-Salwa

Mun-o-Salwa, a halal restaurant offering anything from BBQ, burgers and fried chicken to paratha rolls, chicken over rice and Indian/Pakistani cuisine, is open in Fairborn.

The restaurant is located at 2632 Colonel Glenn Highway in the former space of Chai Corner.

This is the Mun-o-Salwa’s second location.

The family-owned business opened in Riverside at 3937 Linden Ave. in 2024 with a need for more halal options in the Dayton region.

Kuro Hibachi

Columbus native Kris Henderson has opened a new hibachi concept inside W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar District.

Kuro Hibachi has an assortment of rotating appetizers such as dumplings, spring rolls and chicken katsu curry.

The restaurant serves build-your-own hibachi featuring a variety of proteins and vegetables to choose from. Proteins are expected to include chicken, steak, shrimp and scallops.

Kuro Hibachi will also have ramen bowls and bubble teas.

Dart’N Somewhere Bar & Grill

Dart’N Somewhere Bar & Grill is open in the former space of Mamacitas Cantina in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood.

The owners’ goal is to be supportive of the dart community, while providing a space where people can grab a drink, play games, gather to watch sports, and eat a meal.

The bar features upscale bar food with a favorite being the Hot Rod-style wings. These chicken wings are fried and tossed in a traditional buffalo sauce, before being charred and tossed in a teriyaki sauce.

Cinematic Treats

After selling the Englewood Cinema in 2021, Luke Sowers wrote down the idea of opening a popcorn store with a screening area on a small, 12-inch whiteboard that once hung in his home office.

When he and his wife, Alyssa, decided to convert their home office into a toy room for their two kids about five months ago, instead of taking the whiteboard down, he decided to act on it.

Cinematic Treats, a popcorn shop featuring five to eight rotating flavors each week, is located at 7111 Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights. All popcorn is buy three, get one free.

Road Runner

Adam Lowe has kept a running list of future cafe names in his notes for years — with Road Runner being added in early 2024.

“As soon as I left coffee, I couldn’t quite shake the coffee scene,” Adam said. “When Road Runner came to my head, it just seemed like an easy thing to do. Get a sprinter van or a key vehicle and pop-up wherever I want.”

With a nudge from his wife, Kay, they officially launched the mobile espresso bar in May.

Guests can expect drip coffee, espresso, cortados, cappuccinos, lattes, mochas and cold brew with house made syrups such as vanilla, chocolate, honey and lavender.

Tasty Bacon’s

After starting a food truck at the beginning of this year, the owners of Tasty Bacon’s have opened a brick-and-mortar location at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with plans for a second food truck early next year.

“It has been a wild ride for sure,” said John Hansen, who owns the food truck with Jordan Zimmerman. “Going from just two people starting this business just because we wanted to give it a shot and then now expanding to two more locations and about to have probably... about 12 employees.”

Tasty Bacon’s is known for its smash burgers, hand-dipped corn dogs, millionaire’s bacon, loaded potatoes and breakfast items.

The restaurant at the Wright-Patterson Main Exchange in Area A is called, “Tasty Pizza and Potatoes.”

Dayton Street Snacks

Dayton Street Snacks is a new mobile food truck concept by Alisha Bergsten of Bae’s Bakery and Brian Johnson.

“Dayton Street Snacks is all about fun times and tasty food,” Johnson said. “We have been having a lot of fun coming up with our starting menu full of snacks and entrees and we can’t wait for people to try everything.”

With Johnson being the organizer of Dayton Food Truck Rallies, it made sense for him and Bergsten to launch a food truck together.

Iggy Ragu’s

Thomas Kelly’s love for food and inspiration behind one of Dayton’s newest food truck comes from his late-grandfather, Thomas Conti, who was known as Iggy Ragu.

“Every Sunday, we’d make breakfast together,” Kelly said. “He’d read the newspaper and we’d watch CBS News Sunday Morning. It was just kind of like our thing for a while.”

His grandfather had a dream to open a restaurant. After he died in 2016, Kelly thought opening a food truck and sharing it with others was a way to honor his grandfather and the memories they had together.

Iggy Ragu’s specializes in breakfast, lunch and street eats inspired from his travels around the world.

Sip N Smash

After closing Sunrise Breakfast Food Truck last year, Dayton native Damon Wright has opened a new food truck serving smash burgers, smash bites, lemonades and dirty sodas.

“I didn’t want to give it up. I love cooking,” Wright said. “I just had to figure out the next move.”

Sip N Smash offers smash burgers and lemonades. Smash burgers offered on the food truck include The Original featuring American cheese and a house made BBQ based sauce and The Deluxe featuring pepper jack cheese, sauteed onions and a garlic aioli.

RESTAURANTS THAT REOPENED/RELOCATED

Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway

After closing its doors for a month, Sherri and Steve Zelen reopened Old Dayton Pizza at Riverside Hideaway on Old Troy Pike.

“We were doing really well, but just can’t find the help to sustain what we are doing,” Steve said.

They have since reorganized to better serve their guests.

Los Mariachis

Los Mariachis in Xenia reopened this summer after a fire in 2024 destroyed the entire kitchen.

The owners decided to use the time that they would be closed to remodel the restaurant

Customers can expect a bar with six seats, new booths, chairs and TVs, new flooring, a fresh coat of paint on the walls, lighting fixtures and paintings from Mexico and a more open layout.

The kitchen has been redone and has new equipment.

Mudlick Tap House

Mudlick Tap House relocated from downtown Dayton to Uptown Centerville.

“The restaurant is very much alive and well,” said Jennifer Dean, who owns Mudlick Tap House with her husband, Forrest Williams. “After 10 years in business, nearly eight of them in downtown Dayton, we have decided to relocate to Uptown Centerville.”

With the move, they have downsized the restaurant’s footprint.

The restaurant is located at 110 W. Franklin St., across from The Brunch Pub, in a 6,000-square-foot, single story building with a patio.

D’s Birria and More

D’s Birria and More, formerly known as More Than A Apron, has relocated to The Corner Club in Harrison Twp.

The restaurant previously had a brick-and-mortar location in Miamisburg. Owner Darion Lewis was fearful the restaurant would not survive the winter months because that’s when it’s the slowest.

Customers can expect a smaller menu with the addition of pizzas and various sandwiches. Lewis will continue to offer birria tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, wings and burgers.

Agnes

Agnes officially opened its doors at 613 E. Fifth St., in the former location of Corner Kitchen, in July.

The Caribbean restaurant was previously located at the Wympee building on East Third Street for the last four years.

“It was a smaller space,” said General Manager Keith Daniels. “We didn’t have the space that we have now where you can actually dine in, nor did we have a bar.”

The new space has a designated area for carryout orders and third-party delivery pick-ups at 263 Wayne Ave., next to Luna Gifts & Botanicals.

Taste of Jamaica

Taste of Jamaica, known for its oxtail and jerk chicken, has relocated to Salem Avenue after almost three years at 100 N. James H. McGee Blvd. near Rut’s in Dayton.

Qianya Sinclair, who owns the restaurant with her partner, Chris, started serving traditional Jamaican food to the Dayton/Trotwood community in Sept. 2017.

Taste of Jamaica features a variety of dinners such as oxtail, jerk chicken, brown stew chicken, curry goat and jerk salmon. Each dinner comes with rice, peas and steamed cabbage.

With the move to the new space, customers can expect more events. Sinclair plans to continue reggae nights and paint parties, in addition to brunches and day parties.

The Flavor House

The Flavor House, previously known as 1Eleven Flavor House, has relocated to the former location of Table 33 near the Schuster Center.

“This next chapter isn’t just a move — it’s a moment,” said owners Demetrius Wright and Joey Williams. “We’ve kept the flavors everyone fell in love with, but we’ve elevated the experience, from the food and cocktails to the overall energy. Dayton made us who we are, and we’re excited to serve home again.”

The restaurant has added dishes such as gumbo (featuring crab legs, chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, okra, onions and peppers on top of Caribbean rice) to their menu.

Favorites such as the collard green dip have been elevated. For example, the dip was previously served with chips. It is now served with house made pita chips.

Ella Mae’s Chicken & Chop Soul Food Kitchen

Formerly known as Ella Mae’s Broaster Hut, Ella Mae’s Chicken & Chop Soul Food Kitchen has moved to Dayton’s W. Social Tap & Table.

The restaurant was previously located in Trotwood at 5519 Salem Ave., next to the Honey Baked Ham Company.

“Overall, we had some great success there as far as building the brand, working out all the kinks that go along with opening a restaurant,” said Owner Leiland Woods. “We were able to basically get our legs up under us and now poised for greater success.”

Ella Mae’s will offer the same menu featuring favorites such as broasted chicken, fish and pork chops with sides of macaroni and cheese, collard greens and potato wedges. Everything is cooked with turkey.